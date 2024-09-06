Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Up 5%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 394,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,587,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TPST shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tempest Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Stephen R. Brady acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $73,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen R. Brady acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $73,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,853.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $426,798.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,935.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,172 shares of company stock worth $100,001. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

