Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.Jill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE JILL opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $284.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 125.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in J.Jill by 69.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $45,616.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

