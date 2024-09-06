Tecnoglass Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Tecnoglass has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.5% per year over the last three years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

TGLS stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $58.99. 238,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,384. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

