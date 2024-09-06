TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

NYSE TEL opened at $147.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

