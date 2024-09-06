TD Capital Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

