TD Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.