TD Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $252.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

