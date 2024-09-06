TD Capital Management LLC Buys 52,007 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 98,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2,888.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

