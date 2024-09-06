TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.68 and a 200 day moving average of $187.58. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

