TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.09% of Assurant worth $94,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $194.77 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.88 and a 12-month high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.28.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.