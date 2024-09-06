TD Asset Management Inc Buys 34,876 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $116,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.