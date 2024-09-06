TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 24,818 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $107,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

IBM opened at $202.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.