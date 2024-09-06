TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

TaskUs stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 379,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.30. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.15 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

