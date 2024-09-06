Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,980 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 122,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,784. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

