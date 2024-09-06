Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,192 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,944,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 234,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $907.69. The stock had a trading volume of 219,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $896.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

