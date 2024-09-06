Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP Sells $48,002.50 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 3,250 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $48,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,523.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 118,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,340. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Further Reading

