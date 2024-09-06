SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

SunOpta Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STKL opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 356,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.