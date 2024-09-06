SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
SunOpta Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of STKL opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.