SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.04

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 341888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $681.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.