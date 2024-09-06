Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 58,163 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,163 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners makes up approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Construction Partners worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

ROAD opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $66.78.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.