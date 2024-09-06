Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,060 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vita Coco worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 230,991 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $18,210,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 704,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $13,358,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $24.48 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.