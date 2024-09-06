Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the period. Vericel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Vericel worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,710.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.