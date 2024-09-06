Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Digi International worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

