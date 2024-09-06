Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Digi International worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Stock Performance
Digi International stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DGII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGII
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digi International
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.