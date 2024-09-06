Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 315,657 Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

