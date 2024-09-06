Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 212,911 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.