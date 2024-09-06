Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 212,911 shares trading hands.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
