Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008807 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,778.23 or 1.00059474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023826 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

