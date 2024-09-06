Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells $22,849.90 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $22,849.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,143,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,472,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,791 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $80,939.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $37,843.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,041 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $29,699.73.

Stratus Properties Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of STRS opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $202.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

