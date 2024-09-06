StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

