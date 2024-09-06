StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.