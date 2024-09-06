Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $145.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Glaukos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.82.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $136.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,190.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $4,706,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $6,832,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

