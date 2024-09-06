Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $103.54 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 258.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

