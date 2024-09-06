Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,910 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 254,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $57.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.