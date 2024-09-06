SSE (LON:SSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,950.50

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,950.50 ($25.65) and last traded at GBX 1,908 ($25.09), with a volume of 6012682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,907.50 ($25.08).
A number of research firms recently commented on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.96) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
