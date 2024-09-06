SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for about 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPS Commerce worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

