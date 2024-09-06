Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 13,306 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $388,934.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 470,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,747.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00.
Sprout Social Stock Down 2.8 %
Sprout Social stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
