Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.0 million-$787.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.4 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

