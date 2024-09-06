Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.0 million-$787.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.4 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.
Sprinklr stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $17.14.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
