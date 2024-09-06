SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 26,499 shares.The stock last traded at $168.06 and had previously closed at $167.16.
SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $761.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
