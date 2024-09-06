SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $54.30. Approximately 11,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $529.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.