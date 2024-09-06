SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 467,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 160,889 shares.The stock last traded at $87.38 and had previously closed at $88.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

