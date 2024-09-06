SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.16

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 822559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

