SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 391.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,997,000 after acquiring an additional 274,098 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

GLD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.82. 256,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

