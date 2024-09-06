SouthState Corp Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $103.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $105.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

