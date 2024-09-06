SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

