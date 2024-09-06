SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.48 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $252,081.90 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.