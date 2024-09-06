Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Critical Analysis

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Senti Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 40.60 -$96.01 million ($3.94) -2.16 Senti Biosciences $255,000.00 529.32 -$71.06 million ($1.44) -2.05

Risk & Volatility

Senti Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -53.76% -43.74% Senti Biosciences N/A -84.70% -48.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences and Senti Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 0 8 1 3.11 Senti Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 84.10%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; SGT-601 to treat a rare cardiac disease characterized by mutations in the gene that codes for cardiac troponin T protein, which helps coordinate contraction of the heart muscle; SGT-701 for treatment of rare inherited disease characterized by mutations in the RBM20 gene, a cardiac splicing factor that regulates alternative splicing, and codes for RNA binding motif protein 20; and AVB-202-TT to treat Friedreich's ataxia, as well as other drugs for the treatment of cardiac and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in developing platform technologies, including capsid libraries and dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one capsid. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne; and a license agreement with the University of Washington, University of Missouri, and University of Florida. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.