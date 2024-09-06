Solayer SOL (SSOL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $689,006.07

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $85.21 million and $689,006.07 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for $127.36 or 0.00237255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 873,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 872,218.72119473. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 132.72216433 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,360,105.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.