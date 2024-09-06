Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
