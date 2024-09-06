Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $252.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

