Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.18. 658,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

