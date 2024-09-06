Sleepless AI (AI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.48 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $45.03 million and $17.48 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.35359598 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $10,559,450.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

