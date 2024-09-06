Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Canada cut Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.18. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of C$232.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0671021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

